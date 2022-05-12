The Manga Industry's Explosive Growth Isn't Going Anywhere

✖

In the past few years, anime has boomed as a result of technology allowing fans all over the world to read some of their favorite stories and watch some of their favorite television and movies made within the medium, and according to a number of experts, the high sales of manga volumes isn't looking to go down any time soon. Ironically enough, the manga boom came as something of a bi-product of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, but it seems as though the overall sales numbers remain consistent despite lockdown and restrictions being eased by most countries of the world.

Ben Applegate, director of publishing services at Penguin Random House, had this to say to ANN regarding the uptick in manga sales due to COVID-19 and his belief that overall manga sales will continue to be strong moving forward:

"COVID certainly drove new fans to join online communities and watch anime and read manga, and probably led to existing fans reading more. I don't think we're ever going back to 2019 levels. Even as the COVID situation improves worldwide, I would anticipate manga sales stabilizing somewhere in between—probably closer to 2021 levels than 2019 levels. This is especially remarkable given that 2020 was our best sales year ever."

Adding to Applegate's commentary, Mark DeVera, director of marketing and sales at Yen Press, noted that a number of new genres within the medium of manga was getting the opportunity to shine and sell more than they had previously, making for a rather significant change with sales numbers from the past:

"One of my favorite developments in the last year has been seeing previously under-represented types of manga really start to shine. There has been a significant resurgence in interest in Shojo and BL titles, for example. I predict we'll continue to see more and more categories find their fans and audiences in our territory."

Manga is becoming a very profitable marketing in North America and around the world, with some manga titles routinely beating out sales for North American comic book publishers such as Marvel and DC Comics, so it will definitely be interesting to see if the trend continues of franchises such as My Hero Academia, One Piece, and Demon Slayer sitting on the top of the ladder.

