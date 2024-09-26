Jujutsu Kaisen Tees Up Chapter 271 With a Culling Game Throwback

Jujutsu Kaisen is ready to stay goodbye. After six years of publication, the hit Shonen Jump series is nearing the eve of its end. Creator Gege Akutami will usher in Jujutsu Kaisen's final chapter this weekend, leaving many to wonder how the series will wrap. Of course, fans are scouring the manga for any clues about what's next, and Jujutsu Kaisen may have set up something with a recent revisit to the Culling Games.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, then you will know that chapter 271 had quite the lead up. The manga followed Yuji and his friends as they were sent on a simple mission. The trio encountered a regular couple in the city who experienced some kind of supernatural affront. As it turns out, the leftover spiritual energy from the Culling Game is impacting the real world, and it is making regular people see residual curses.

The Fallout of the Culling Game

Megumi is the one who unpacks the stunning reveal, saying, "Just like Ijichi said, the effect of the residuals are just a little pesky... The main body of the cursed spirit isn't possessing anyone, but there are diluted residuals. Plus the victim is experiencing minor difficulties."

Clearly, the Culling Game is still causing problems long after its end. Kenjaku dreamed up the event ages ago, and he was able to put the Culling Game into effect after killing Mahito. Using the curse's ability to change the soul, tons of regular folks were given cursed techniques and turned into sorcerers without consent. Many of them were killed during the Culling Game, but some did survive. And in the wake of the transformation, people are still being impacted by the cursed energy that Kenjaku unleashed.

Jujutsu Kaisen made sure to touch upon the event's fallout as fans did want answers about the ordeal. However, the Culling Game is now raising questions ahead of the manga's end. There is no doubt jujutsu society is in turmoil, and change is coming in fast for sorcerers. Even though the Culling Game is gone, the public is becoming more aware of sorcery than ever before. If the Shibuya Incident wasn't enough of a wake-up call, the Culling Game made it clear. As we head towards Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 271, fans are eager to see how this Culling Game fallout influences the future of jujutsu society.

How Will Jujutsu Kaisen End?

For now, we will have to wait and see how Akutami wraps his hit series. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 271 will not go live until September 30 in Japan. The manga is one of the biggest series under Shonen Jump, so its finale has drawn the world's eye. Expectations for Jujutsu Kaisen's last chapter are higher than ever, so fans will not want to miss out on the release.

If you are not sure where to find the manga, Shueisha has made it easy to read online. Jujutsu Kaisen can be found on the Shonen Jump app as well as Manga Plus. And of course, Viz Media oversees the manga's physical release as well.

What do you think about this latest Jujutsu Kaisen teaser? Are you ready for the manga to close? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.