Manga Readers Say These Series Changed Their Lives

A good hobby can change a person's life, and manga readers can vouch for that firsthand. In the same way Captain America has influenced readers around the world so has Naruto. The heroes may come from different worlds, but their impact is felt all the same. After all, manga can be a powerful tool, and fans are celebrating their most important series with each other online.
You can see the tweets in the slides below if you're looking for manga recommendations. The fandom started buzzing after Shonen Jump took to Twitter to ask what manga series has the power to change lives. Fans were quick to answer with their firsthand accounts, and some impressive series made the cut.
From Death Note to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, no manga is too obscure to leave an impression on fans. You can check out some of the most-picked manga below, and Viz Media has most of these titles available online through its Digital Vault if you need something new to read!
Fighting Dreamers
Reading Naruto when I was six propelled me to build an art career now— The Art Major (@km_brook) July 9, 2020
Kudos JoJo!
Discovering JoJo honestly got me back into manga and anime. My favorite series— RockaRolla69 (@RRolla69) July 8, 2020
A Powerful Note
Vinland Saga pic.twitter.com/Dkv3ypV2fe— sSpecta | Love Lain 🖥 (@HanaMxngo) July 8, 2020
Crying Forever
"It's just drawings"
Well that drawings made me cry again like a little kid. pic.twitter.com/5wH3KG3yIF— TheXHunter (@DieDie_Alv) July 9, 2020
Never Regret
Naruto changed my life in high school and opened me up to many wonderful series.
No regrets. Thank you Japan for manga.— Rasen - Horizon 2 Hype (@RasenRendanX) July 8, 2020
Believe It
2/2 read his manga for so many years. It truly changed my life! pic.twitter.com/NjVyEznfuU— Hunter harshbarger 🐝 (@wicked_ninja123) July 8, 2020
We Feel That, Robin
Four words. A million feelings. pic.twitter.com/wIAHg2uHkN— Quirkless Iya (@AlexProcell) July 8, 2020
Growing Up
Facts it feels like you grow up with the characters 🥺 pic.twitter.com/neN8ulVDlo— Tsunade (@Tsunadesennju) July 8, 2020
