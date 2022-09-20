One Piece Brings Gear Fifth Luffy to Shonen Jump's Cover

One Piece has changed the trajectory of the franchise forever with the introduction of Luffy's dramatically different Gear Fifth form, and Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine is highlighting Luffy's powerful new form with the cover for the latest issue! As Eiichiro Oda's original manga series is gearing up for the final saga of the series overall, and the end of the Wano Country arc officially closed the book on the previous era. As Luffy's new form continues to shake things up even further, there's all sorts of questions about what he'll do when he lets this power loose on the open seas.

Luffy's Gear Fifth form came during the climax of his fight with Kaido as when all hope seemed lost, Luffy was able to activate this power within himself to unleash this new form. It's a lot different than anything we have seen him use in the past before, and it's likely going to be even wilder when Luffy starts to take on even more dangerous opponents across the open seas. The newest chapter of the series officially moves this story forward, and thus the latest Shonen Jump cover decided to put Gear Fifth front and center. You can check it out below:

Luffy's Gear Fifth power was an awakening of the true abilities of his Devil Fruit. It was revealed during the fight with Kaido that Luffy's Gum-Gum Fruit was actually something much stronger entirely, and thus his Gear Fifth form was the full release of this hidden and godly power. The fight with Kaido revealed that Luffy gains some "ridiculous" new abilities that not only make his body much more cartoonish and rubbery, but he was able to make everything else around him have that very same bounciness.

It was a form that allowed him to officially win the final battle for Wano, and it's one that's such a departure from everything else that fans really can't wait for it to show up in the anime. It's likely going to be quite a while before we see the form debut in the anime adaptation, but at least cover art like this fully bring Luffy's Gear Fifth form to life.