Remember: Shonen Jump Is Releasing Its First 2023 Issue Early

The new year is well underway, and as January rolls along so too does the manga industry. After a brief holiday break, publishers are getting back to work, and that means more Shonen Jump is on the way. So if you have been missing your favorite series, don't worry! The manga will be released earlier this week than you may realize!

If you did not know, Weekly Shonen Jump is running on a holiday schedule this week, so you can brace yourself for an early release. The manga magazine is slated to drop its first issue of 2023 on Friday, January 6th. You can expect the series to pop up on the Shonen Jump app and Manga Plus by 9:00 am PST tomorrow morning.

As for what series will join this early release, all of your favorites will be there. One Piece, My Hero Academia, Black Clover, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Akane-banashi are just a few of them. The stories are ready to drop some intense chapters to set the new right, so readers will not want to fall behind if they can help it.

With a new year underway, you can expect Shueisha to invest in some new titles, and several of its best IPs are on their way out. Black Clover is working through its final act, and the creator of Jujutsu Kaisen has said he's working towards their own endgame. Even One Piece has entered its final act after more than two decades in print, so times are changing for shonen readers. But with new titles like Sakamoto Days and Witch Watch coming to light, it seems the demographic's legacy is living on strong.

