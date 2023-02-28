Maon Kurosaki, Rising Anime Singer, Dies at 35

The anime medium has become a pillar in the world of animation and a major reason for that isn't simply due to the animation style, but also the music that is included in countless television series and feature-length films. Unfortunately, the anime music game has lost a major rising star as singer Maon Kurosaki was revealed to have passed away earlier this month on February 16th due to a chronic illness.

If you aren't familiar with Kurosaki's work in the anime field, the singer performed the ending themes for High School of The Dead, while doing the same for A Certain Magical Index II. Maon had loved the story of A Certain Magical Index so much in fact, that her ending theme for the second season was based entirely on the anime's story, with the singer previously stating that she deeply related with the characters. Kurosaki also performed the theme songs for The Fruit of Grisaia, Accel World: Infinite Burst, Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School, and Dances with the Dragons. Born in 1988, Kurosaki had previously had complications in 2021 due to "epidural hematoma", which is an issue wherein blood accumulates in the skull.

The Official Twitter Account for Maon Kurosaki also shared a statement on the singer's passing:

In an official statement from Kurosaki's agency, Agency Art One Entertainment, the staff broke down the terrible news while stating that a quiet ceremony had been held by Maon's family following her passing earlier this month:

"Our company member, Maon Kurosaki, passed away suddenly on February 16 due to the worsening of her chronic illness. It was a sudden event while we were discussing the future, such as the release of an upcoming movie, the schedule after the summer, and the release of new songs. There was also the intention of the bereaved family to see her off quietly, so it was held only by close relatives. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all the fans who have supported Maon Kurosaki until now, and to everyone involved."

Most recently, Kurosaki created the ending theme for Reincarnated As A Sword, an Isekai series that sees the protagonist trapped within a weapon while struggling to find an owner and reclaim their past.

Our thoughts and condolences are with Maon Kurosaki's family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.

Via Oricon