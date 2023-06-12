Maple Story Is Getting Its Own Webtoon

You may remember Maple Story as a game from your past, but the South Korea IP is far from dead. Following a relaunch in 2017, the online game has become one of the biggest in Asia, and it continues to score brand deals with all-stars like BTS and beyond. Now, it seems Maple Story has scored a brand-new deal with Redice Studio as the game is getting its own webtoon.

Yes, you read that right. The world of Maple Story is coming to life courtesy of Redice Studio, the company behind hits such as Solo Leveling and Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint. The studio will bring the action fantasy game to life as a webtoon and even develop a web novel to boot.

At this time, no word has been given on when Maple Story's webcomic will be released. The game announced the new project as part of its 20th anniversary livestream in South Korea this week, so details are still coming to light. Hopefully, more info will be released soon as fans are eager to know more.

If you are not familiar with Maple Story, you should know the game's roots go deep. The game is overseen by Wizet in South Korea and made its debut in April 2003 before going live in North America two years later. The fantasy role-playing game was a huge hit with online gamers in the early '00s even though popularity waned well before 2010. In late 2017, Maple Story was relaunched and has more than 180 million registered users globally as of 2020. Maple Story is only growing in popularity now that media like K-dramas and K-pop have boosted the game's profile. So of course, the team at Redice Studio was interested in tackling a webcomic for the game.

This is not the first time Maple Story has undergone some sort of adaptation. In 2007, Studio Madhouse produced an anime take on Maple Story, and other projects like a trading card game were produced for the game. Now, Maple Story is ready to give webtoons a shot, so here's to hoping the MMO lives up to expectations.

If you want to play Maple Story for yourself, you can check out the game on mobile via iOS or Google Play. You can also check out the game on PC courtesy of Steam.

Will you be checking out this Maple Story comic? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.