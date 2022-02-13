Vinland Saga Season 2 Reportedly Will Be Produced By MAPPA

It turns out the second season of Vinland Saga will reportedly be brought to life by Studio MAPPA according to new details! Although it has been a while since the first season of the series first made its debut, the second season was confirmed to be in the works last Summer. Concrete details on the second season had yet to be revealed, but it was noted that some of the staff from the first season would be returning for the next wave of episodes. But at the same time, fans took note that a studio or release information had yet to be officially set.

Details revealed over the course of last year had pointed out some major shift behind the scenes for the series as while much of the staff had been announced to return, series creator Makoto Yukimura had noted that the staff had to make some “difficult decisions” ahead of the second season. According to a report from @AnimeHypeYT on Twitter, the second season will be moving its production from WIT Studio (seen in the first season) to the highly popular and extremely busy studio at MAPPA. But take it with a grain of salt, of course.

While the studio has yet to be officially confirmed, it has been revealed that director Shuhei Yabata and character designer Takahiko Abiru will be returning from their work on the first season. As for Studio MAPPA, if this report does pan out this had added yet another blockbuster series to their slate that currently includes the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Chainsaw Man, Attack on Titan’s final season, Zombie Land Saga’s new movie, and that’s just some of it. It’s going to be a busy studio!

If you wanted to check out the first season of the series, Vinland Saga is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The season has also been released on Blu-ray and DVD by Sentai Filmworks, and this includes an official English dubbed version. They officially describe the series as such, “Raised on tales of the legendary land of Vinland, where warmth and plenty abound, young Thorfinn dreams of leaving behind the cold climate of Iceland and venturing into the great unknown. But when Viking sails appear on the horizon, the young boy is conscripted into a life of violence and brutality at the hands of merciless Viking Askalaad. With nothing left to him save revenge, Thorfinn swears vengeance against the man who slew his family, plunging headlong into a sprawling, blood-soaked, coming-of-age epic that marches to the drums of war.”

What do you think? Do you want Vinland Saga to shift over to a new studio for Season 2? How do you feel if Studio MAPPA takes over? What are you hoping to see from the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!