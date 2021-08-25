✖

Marvel Studios has run into quite a few snags amidst the pandemic, but its move to Disney+ is not one of them. When movies were being delayed last year, the company pushed forward with plans to bring shows like WandaVision to life, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe has only become bigger for it. But if anime is more your speed, well - there is another streaming venue out there waiting to share Wolverine's own show.

Yes, that is right! If you did not know, Wolverine has an anime to himself, and the mutant is ready to make it easier to find. Thanks to Sony Pictures Television, the 2011 Wolverine anime is now on Youtube if you would like to check it out. The series was posted this past weekend, and you can find it here.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

For those unfamiliar with Marvel's Wolverine anime, it was made a decade ago by the team at Madhouse, the same studio that worked on One-Punch Man season one. The 12-episode series was directed by Yuzo Sato, and comics legend Warren Ellis oversaw Wolverine's anime as well as several more pitched by Marvel.

Want to know more about the series? You can check out the full synopsis of Wolverine's anime below. And after you binge the series, you can find Iron Man's anime over on Youtube as well!

"One night in New York, Logan saves a man named Tesshin Asano who was being attacked by members of AIM equipped with cloaking devices and metal destroying weaponry. Asano tells Wolverine about the whereabouts of his missing love, Mariko Yashida, and the crime organization Kuzuryu, the leader of which is Mariko's father. Shingen. Mariko is allegedly arranged to be married to a man named Hideki Kurohagi in order to expand his operations. In order to find Mariko, who was kidnapped from New York a year ago, Logan flies to Tokyo and infiltrates the Yashida household but is detected by Shingen. After his henchmen are defeated; Shingen challenges Logan to a bokken fight. Logan barely manages to withstand Shingen's swordsman skills, but is shot with a drugged dart by Hideki before going into a rage and bringing out his claws."

Will you be checking out this throwback Wolverine anime? Does Marvel need to invest in some new series like this...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.