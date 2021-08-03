Iron Man's Anime Is Now Streaming on Youtube

When it comes to the Marvel Universe, few heroes have had a glow-up like Iron Man. The hero was once viewed as a C-list character, but his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has made him a household legend. Since the hero debuted in the MCU, Iron Man has been given a ton of projects, and it seems one of his most underrated has hit Youtube.

The update comes thanks to Sony Pictures as the company just made Iron Man's little-known anime available. You can find the show's first episode on Youtube for free if you check out Sony Pictures Television's Throwback Toons page.

(Photo: Marvel)

Need to know more about the anime? You can read up on Marvel's Iron Man anime below:

"In an effort to make amends for his past in weapons manufacturing, Tony Stark has dedicated himself to building the world up rather than tearing it down. Traveling to Japan to build a new arc reactor that will deliver unlimited free energy to the Japanese people, Stark is challenged by the Japanese government and the media when he attempts to import the necessary nuclear priming device. When the nuclear reactor is repeatedly attacked by the mysterious Zodiac consortium, Stark must gather his allies to take on Zodiac and its mastermind."

For those unfamiliar with this project, Marvel helped push forward an anime all about Iron Man in October 2010. The show was the first Marvel did in the anime style, and it reached fans stateside in 2012 through home video. To this day, a total of three other anime series have gone public under Iron Man's umbrella as each was overseen by Warren Ellis. Wolverine, Blade, and the X-Men all got a movie for themselves. And now, Iron Man's show is getting a needed boost after all these years.

What do you think of this big debut? Are you going to check out this Iron Man anime or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.