Is Marvel Working On New K-Pop Inspired Characters?

At first glance, Marvel does not appear to have much in common with K-pop, but there are more connections there then you’d assume. Not only has the music genre been featured within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but one of the brand’s biggest games introduced a K-pop superhero this year. And, thanks to one artist, Marvel may be able to welcome more K-pop heroes in the near future.

No, really — Wanna One may join the Marvel Universe if the superhero powers at be are feeling generous.

If you didn’t know, Wanna One stands as one of the biggest acts in K-pop these days. The group was put together on a competition TV series in South Korea, giving fans the opportunity to bring their favorite idols together in a single group. Wanna One has impressed with singles and music videos since it debuted, but none of its members want to stop there (via All the Kpop).

No, thanks to Lee Ji Hyung, Wanna One is getting a comic makeover in the vein of Marvel Future Fight.

Yes, the artist is currently working with Wanna One to give them comic makeovers. Ji Hyung is one of ten Marvel artists working on the popular Marvel game, and he even acts as its art director. According to the artist, he will be giving each Wanna One member a makeover highlighting their best characteristics, so the group is redefining what a superhero concept can do in the K-pop world.

So far, there is no word on whether these characters will be brought into the Marvel Universe; The makeovers may be a totally separate project for Ji Hyung, but fans think their could be a crossover if enough interest is noted. After all, Marvel Future Fight has already introduced a popular K-pop superhero by the name of Luna Snow, and she could use some teammates.

If you are not familiar with Luna, you do have a bit to read up on. The girl, who joined Marvel Future Fight this year, was announced back in January. The character is the second original addition to the game as Sharon Rogers debuted last year.

“Marvel has the greatest fans around the world, and they deserve heroes that they can not only cheer on as they fight evil, but also connect with on a personal level,” Bill Rosemann, Marvel Games Executive Creative Director, said about the heroine’s debut.

“From her underdog beginnings as a young woman trying to realize her dreams, to her noble sacrifice which results in her gaining phenomenal powers, Luna Snow is a strong modern warrior who represents everyone who struggles with great obstacles but still rises to face their challenges. We are honored to join our friends at Netmarble and once again add another new star to the Marvel Universe!”

As for Luna, the heroine was born as Seol Hee in South Korea. The girl grew up wanting to perform as an idol to help her elderly grandmother who cared for her following her parents’ deaths. However, when A.I.M. attacks an event the idol was performing at, Seol is exposed to tech which gives her control over frozen elements. As a superhero and a idol, Seol takes on the name Luna Snow and saves the world one song (and villain) at a time.

