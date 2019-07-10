Masaaki Yuasa New Anime, Hands Off The Motion Pictures Club! Shares First Teaser, Poster

Masaaki Yuasa is a legendary anime creator who has had a hand in putting together such classics as Space Dandy, Samurai Champloo, Devilman Crybaby, and even Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time. Yuasa is returning to the anime game with his upcoming anime series Hands Off The Motion Pictures Club! The series promises to set a tone as hilarious and bizarre as its title with a trio of girls attempting to break their way into the animation business by any means necessary! With the series debuting in January of next year, 2020, Yuasa has revealed the first teaser and poster for the upcoming series.

Twitter User PKJD8I8 has posted the key visuals for this eccentric series as well as the teaser for the series itself:

New key visual for the TV anime “Eizouken ni wa Te wo Dasu na!” (Hands off the Motion Pictures Club!) (Science Saru) https://t.co/ajne1aqqE1 pic.twitter.com/PLOsYyIuF8 — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd8I8) July 5, 2019

The series itself is looking to be a straight up humor anime series with an exaggerated art style to really hammer home the idiosyncratic story beats and humor found throughout. The key visuals here were released by Yuasa at the Anime Expo convention last week, proving that there is clearly a market for anime that can “go against the grain” when it comes to creating mundane slice of life stories that can use bizarre artistic cue to boost the humor.

Hands Off The Motion Pictures Club! feels somewhat reminiscent of the comic book, and short lived Adult Swim, series the Eltingville Comic Club from the creative mind of Evan Dorkin. If you want something to prep yourself for this story that takes a dry, yet bombastic, attitude toward pop culture, that series may work as a good lead up for you.

The official description for Hands Off The Motion Pictures Club! Asakusa Midori wants to create an anime, but she’s too disheartened to make that first step by herself. By pure chance, she meets Mizusaki Tsubame, an up-and-coming socialite secretly dreaming of becoming an animator. Together with Midori’s money-loving best friend Kanamori Sayaka, the energetic trio slowly work towards making their “ultimate world” a reality!