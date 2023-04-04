Mashle: Magic and Muscles Shares First Look at Episode 1

It's almost time, everyone! It won't be long before Mashie: Magic and Muscles makes its big debut on screen. If you have not been keeping up, the fantasy comedy is on deck to drop in a matter of days with all the charm of Harry Potter and One-Punch Man. So to celebrate, a first look was just released of Mashle episode one.

As you can see below, the first stills from the Mashle premiere are live, and they put Mash Burnedead center stage. Our character can be seen in all his muscled glory in one shot. The other shots visit other key players in Mashle, so fans will want to keep up with the anime as its premiere prepares to launch.

Preview of the first episode of MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES! 💪



✨More: https://t.co/LdRAb9jnRQ pic.twitter.com/H8hRk6NlNT — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) April 4, 2023

If you are not familiar with Mashle at all, well – we were serious when we called the shonen the perfect mix of Harry Potter and One-Punch Man. Hajime Komoto's manga tells the story of Mash, a kid born into a magical world that ranks a person in society by their magic skill and power. Mash is born without any magic whatsoever, so you can imagine the struggles he faces. As Mash grows older, he strives to become a Divine Visionary under Easton Magic Academy despite his lack of ability. Oh, and to do this, Mash decides to show the world muscles top magic every time, so he becomes absolutely shredded.

Soon, Mashle promises to leave fans buzzing with its big premiere. The Mashle anime will debut on April 8th, after all. Currently, the manga can be found on the Shonen Jump app as new chapters are released regularly. So if you want to know more about the hilarious fantasy, you can read its synopsis below:

"In the magic realm, magic is everything-everyone can use it, and one's social status is determined by their skill level. Deep in the forest, oblivious to the ways of the world, lives Mash. Thanks to his daily training, he's become a fitness god, but he harbors a secret that could turn his life upside down-he can't use magic! When he's found out, rather than his life being over, he's unexpectedly enrolled in magic school, where he must beat the competition!"

Will you be tuning into Mashle when its anime debuts this month? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.