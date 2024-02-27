Massive Manga Bundle Deal Gives You 36 Comics For 50 Cents Each
Humble Bundle has partnered with Ablaze for an incredible deal on anime-inspired manga.
If you're a manga fan, the prospect of getting up to 36 comics from the likes of Saint Seiya: Knights Of The Zodiac, Space Pirate Captain Harlock, Crueler Than Dead and more for only 50 cents each is likely an instant no-brainer. However, this bundle deal is the perfect opportunity for anime fans to dive into the medium. It comes from Humble Bundle, who are running a Comics for Anime Lovers deal that's loaded with digital titles from the publisher Ablaze that can be read on any device in PDF, ePUB, and CBZ formats.
The bundle includes 36 books for as little as $18 ($410 value). You can also opt for smaller 15 and 5 title bundles for $10 and $1 respectively. As always, a portion of Humble Bundle's proceeds will go to support charity. In this case the Starlight Children's Foundation, and you can choose to pay more for the bundles if you would like additional funds to go to to this worthy cause. A full breakdown of the titles available in the bundle can be found below.See the Ablaze Comics for Anime Lovers Bundle at Humble
- Saint Seiya: Knights Of The Zodiac – Time Odyssey #3
- Saint Seiya: Knights Of The Zodiac – Time Odyssey #2
- Saint Seiya: Knights Of The Zodiac – Time Odyssey #1
- Space Pirate Captain Harlock #6
- Space Pirate Captain Harlock #5
- Space Pirate Captain Harlock #4
- Space Pirate Captain Harlock #3
- Space Pirate Captain Harlock #2
- Space Pirate Captain Harlock #1
- Crueler Than Dead Vol 2
- Crueler Than Dead Vol 1
- Centaurs Vol 1
- Zombie Makeout Club Vol. 2: Deathhead
- Zombie Makeout Club Vol. 1: Deathwish
- Wakfu Vol. 2: The Legend Of Jiva
- Wakfu Vol. 1: The Quest For The Eliatrope Dofus
- The Idhun Chronicles Vol. 2: The Resistance – Revelation
- The Idhun Chronicles Vol. 1: The Resistance – Search
- Versus Fighting Story Vol. 2
- Versus Fighting Story Vol. 1
- Trese Vol. 6: High Tide At Midnight
- Trese Vol. 5: Midnight Tribunal
- Trese Vol. 4: Last Seen After Midnight
- Trese Vol. 3: Mass Murders
- Trese Vol. 2: Unreported Murders
- Trese Vol. 1: Murder On Balete Drive
- Cagaster Vol. 6
- Cagaster Vol. 5
- Cagaster Vol. 4
- Cagaster Vol. 3
- Cagaster Vol. 2'
- Cagaster Vol. 1
- Zerocalcare's Forget My Name
- Virtual Hero
- Gannibal Vol 1 – Preview
- Zerocalcare's Tentacles At My Throat