Massive Manga Bundle Deal Gives You 36 Comics For 50 Cents Each

If you're a manga fan, the prospect of getting up to 36 comics from the likes of Saint Seiya: Knights Of The Zodiac, Space Pirate Captain Harlock, Crueler Than Dead and more for only 50 cents each is likely an instant no-brainer. However, this bundle deal is the perfect opportunity for anime fans to dive into the medium. It comes from Humble Bundle, who are running a Comics for Anime Lovers deal that's loaded with digital titles from the publisher Ablaze that can be read on any device in PDF, ePUB, and CBZ formats.

The bundle includes 36 books for as little as $18 ($410 value). You can also opt for smaller 15 and 5 title bundles for $10 and $1 respectively. As always, a portion of Humble Bundle's proceeds will go to support charity. In this case the Starlight Children's Foundation, and you can choose to pay more for the bundles if you would like additional funds to go to to this worthy cause. A full breakdown of the titles available in the bundle can be found below.