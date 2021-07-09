✖

Masters of the Universe: Revelation is getting its own cereal! Mattel Television and Netflix are working together to bring about a new vision of the famous He-Man and the Masters of the Universe franchise to screens. Fans of the original Filmation produced animated series from the 1980s will finally get to see how those characters' stories continue with the upcoming sequel series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. With Kevin Smith as showrunner for the new series, this new take on Eternia's classic characters is a nostalgic boost for those Saturday morning cartoon fans.

Going along with this new Saturday morning cartoon vibe is a special cereal being released for Masters of the Universe: Revelation! FYE has announced they will be launching an exclusive new cereal, Masters of the Universe: Revelation Eternia Crunch Cereal, that will be releasing in stores and online beginning July 17th (right before Revelation streams with Netflix). It'll run interested fans $19.99, and will even come with a fun Battle Cat toy inside the box for the full experience! Check out the cereal from FYE's official announcement below:

The power returns, when @MastersOfficial™ Revelation comes to Netflix on July 23rd. Get power for the fight with our new Masters of the Universe™ Revelation Eternia Crunch Cereal! 💥 Available for Pre-order online and coming to stores soon! pic.twitter.com/gfAYC1k6Dg — FYE - FOR YOUR ENTERTAINMENT (@officialfye) July 8, 2021

Produced by Mattel Television, Netflix, animated by Castlevania studio Powerhouse Animation with Kevin Smith as showrunner, the cast of the series includes the likes of Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Chris Wood, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Stephen Root, Diedrich Bader, Henry Rollins, Tony Todd, Kevin Conroy, and more. As for when you'll be able to check out the new He-Man series for yourself, Masters of the Universe: Revelation will be launching its first five episodes July 23rd on Netflix.

The series is officially described as such, "The war for Eternia culminates in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe."

What do you think of this special new cereal for the series? Will you be tuning into Masters of the Universe: Revelation when it hits Netflix later this month?