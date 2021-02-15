Kevin Smith's Masters Of The Universe Series To Inspire New Toy Designs

✖

As fans may recall, the toy side of the Masters of the Universe franchise isn't a by-product of the series but rather its origins entirely. The toyline was conceived with the cartoon created to then market the actual toys. No version of Masters of the Universe has arrived without a toy component and the upcoming Masters of the Universe: Revelation from filmmaker Kevin Smith will be no different. Speaking on the latest episode of Fatman Beyond podcast, Smith offered multiple updates on the Netflix series as a whole, and confirmed that the series will naturally spawn a toy line of its own which he's actually been able to see.

"That show is absolute magic, I adore it, I can't wait to share it with you," Smith said. "They'll tell me when that's going to happen soon. We're getting to a place, a very important milestone in our production process we're about to hit, and I can't even give you that information because it spoils too much. We're in a very, very excellent place, and I've seen the toy designs. Their doing like toys, not just He-Man toys, but toys literally based on the Powerhouse designs like from our story. Shit that we wrote is resulting in fucking new versions of these figures, that is like *mimes head exploding*."

Masters of the Universe: Revelation will be releasing with Netflix in the near future, and the series is described as follows: "A radical return to Eternia, Revelation is a direct sequel series to the classic era of Masters of the Universe. Featuring fan favorites He-Man, Orko, Cringer, and Man-At-Arms, the story pits our heroic warriors and guardians of Castle Grayskull against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beast Man and the vile legions of Snake Mountain!

But after a ferocious final battle forever fractures Eternia, it's up to Teela to solve the myster of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to prevent the end of the Universe! Her journey will uncover the secrets of Grayskull at last. This is the epic He-Man and the Master of the Universe saga fans have waited 35 years to see!"

Produced by the same animation house that was responsible for Netflix's Castlevania series at Powerhouse Animation, Masters Of The Universe: Revelation will feature Mark Hamill in the role of the main villain in Skeletor, and other actors such as Lena Headey, Diedrich Bader, Kevin Conroy, Liam Cunningham, Chris Wood, and Tony Todd lending their talents in bringing the denizens of Eternia to life.