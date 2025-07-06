Black Clover’s Summer Update Is Going to Be Its Biggest One Yet

Black Clover will be returning this summer, and fans following the manga have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming release. The new comes by way of the unofficial but highly reputable @WSJ_Manga on X (formerly Twitter), who reports that Black Clover‘s drop in Jump GIGA Summer 2025 on August 12, 2025 will include three chapters, the cover, and the lead color page. This well outshines Black Clover‘s contributions to Spring 2025, which featured just two chapters and the lead color page.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Black Clover‘s manga up to chapter 380.

Recent Black Clover issues have seen the expansion of the manga’s as-yet-unnamed eleventh arc, which has dealt with the aftermath of the jaw-dropping revelation that Wizard King Julius Novachrono was, in fact, Lucius, the fourth Zogratis brother with a serious messiah complex. To catch readers up on the last two issues: Jump GIGA Winter 2025 (Black Clover Chapter 377 and 378) concluded Volume 37 with two short chapters where Yuno and Asta team up against Lucius; Jump GIGA Spring 2025 (Black Clover Chapter 379 and 380) saw the battle intensify with Asta’s seeming defeat following Lucius’s underhanded resurrection of his mother as a human shield, closing on Yuno’s heartbreaking declaration that Asta will always return as long as Yuno is there.

Black Clover’s Finale Is Set to Raise the Bar

Jump GIGA 2025 SUMMER will be out on August 12th, 2025.



· Cover & Lead Color Page: Black Clover (3 Chapters)

· Color Page: 'Kihon Aslan' by Shinpei Watanabe (Ginka & Glüna)



SAKAMOTO DAYS and WITCH WATCH will include Special TV Anime Posters. pic.twitter.com/X9IT4ne6I6 — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) July 3, 2025

Black Clover‘s generous real estate in Jump GIGA is likely a marketing tactic, given that details of Jump GIGA Summer 2025 coincide with Black Clover‘s anime’s triumphant return announcement. Considering the aforementioned cliffhanger in Chapter 380, too, it seems the stage is being set for Yuki Tabata’s hit shonen to have a spectacular ending. With some fans speculating that Volume 38 will be Black Clover‘s last, it could come any moment. One thing is for certain, though: with a whopping three chapters, the biggest drop since Jump GIGA Autumn 2024, August’s Jump GIGA drop is going to propel fans toward its big finale.

For years, Black Clover has been fighting for recognition among its battle shonen cohorts, being called derivative, boring, and a copycat of more popular shonen like Bleach and Naruto. Now, as the manga is drawing to a close and the anime’s fan base is growing constantly, Yuki Tabata is making a show of the manga’s unique position: its brilliant originality is actually deeply connected with its debt to shonen manga writ large. Recent chapters’ twists and turns are strangely predictable, but their execution through Black Clover‘s own voice has been the linchpin making them work flawlessly.

This has never been clearer than with the electric build-up to its conclusion: Black Clover isn’t setting out to redefine the battle shonen, it’s setting out to be one of the best at what it does. And, oh boy, have its latest chapters proven it’s among the best at what it does, cutting straight to the chase with thrilling, dynamic, and cathartic doses of action. If you’re with us and ready to get hype for Black Clover‘s next anime season, click through to the link below with moments proving it can’t come quickly enough.

Source: @WSJ_manga/X (formerly Twitter)