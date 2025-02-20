McDonald’s Teases Big Hatsune Miku Team Up

McDonald’s of Japan’s X (formerly Twitter) account posted an interesting teaser. The image teaser features a silhouette of Hatsune Miku, the infamous Vocaloid with turquoise twin tails. The text is translated as “This year’s Shakashaka Potato will feature this person!” The McDonald’s social account does not hint at much else. The fast-food brand has previously worked with other Japanese media, collaborating with big anime brands like Neon Genesis Evangelion and Yu-Gi-Oh. McDonald’s would often sell exclusive happy-meal toys based on anime series, or create a limited-time meal option for fans to purchase. Shakashaka Potatoes are a special kind of meal exclusive to Japanese restaurants.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The food got its name from customers mixing french fries with flavored powder in a bag. People will shake the bag, creating the “Shakashaka” noise, with the fries and powder to create specially flavored french fries. The different powder flavors are based on common Japanese cuisine like spicy chicken. Customers can purchase a Shakashaka Potato by paying an additional 40 yen to be included with their fries. McDonald’s released a new type of flavor called the Shakashaka Potato Happy Turn Flavor, which is described as a sweet and sour “happy flavor, in December 2024.

What is the Hatsune Miku Collaboration with McDonald’s?

Hatsune Miku is nearly a completely virtual singer, a Vocaloid created by Crypton Future Media. Her voice is invented through a synthesizer software whereas her appearance is fabricated through animation or CGI. She doesn’t exist, yet her live performances and music have earned her adoring fans across the globe. The character has collaborated with multiple brands over the years, including Crocs and Fortnite. The tweet from McDonald’s Japan hints that Hatsune Miku will be part of the next Shakshaka Potato, suggesting that the company will be creating a new Shakshaka Potato flavor themed around Hatsune Miku.

Multiple McDonald’s use self-service machines that use touchscreens for customers. Given the implication of the tweet, a Hatsune Miku A.I. could hypothetically be put into the self-service machine to give customers the illusion that the singer is serving them food. Another possibility is that the collaboration could also be the reveal of exclusive toy meals. McDonald’s has released Happy Meal Toys based on big Japanese pop culture media before, including most recently the Yu-Gi-Oh and Hello Kitty plushes. It’s unknown if this potential McDonald’s and Hatsune Miku collaboration will be available to customers outside Japan. Hatsune Miku has a dedicated fanbase in the United States, with the upcoming animated film set to open in North America on April 11th.

H/T: McDonald’s Japanese X (formerly Twitter) Account