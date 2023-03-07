Hatsune Miku Crocs Collab Announced

Oh, it's happening. Love it or hate it, Crocs are making a comeback, and the comfy shoes are going the distance to show fans love. From Crush Crocs to Mega Crocs, the brand is dropping edgy new styles by the day, and it seems Hatsune Miku will be hyping its next drop. After all, Crocs is teaming up with the vocaloid, and Hatsune Miku fans are geeking out.

The big news was teased over on social media as the official pages for Crocs and Hatsune Miku posted a teaser image. The silhouette shot highlights the digital singer, and it confirms Hatsune Miku Crocs are on the way. Right now, the collection simply says it is coming soon, and anime fans are desperate to nab these shoes already. So if you're interested in the partnership, you better save up for the Crocs ASAP.

After all, Hatsune Miku has quite the following. The character was made by Crypton Future Media in 2007, and she has only become increasingly popular in the last 16 years. From virtual concerts to hit singles and anime specials, Hatsune Miku has done it all. The vocaloid is largely credited with the medium's rise, and Hatsune Miku has appeared in over 100,000 songs to date. She has appeared in tracks produced by A-list musicians such as Ashnikko, Pharrell Williams, Big Boi of Outkast, and more. The girl was even invited to perform at Coachella in 2020 but ultimately missed out on the chance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And as for Crocs, the brand has done a number of collaborations in its day. The shoes company is a controversial one thanks to its love-hate aesthetic. Over the past few years, Crocs has risen in popularity with fashion creators thanks to collaborations with SZA and designer Sales Bembury. Other brand deals have been launched with Jimmy Kimmel, Hidden Valley Ranch, Nongshim, Disney Pixar's Cars, KFC, and more. So of course, there is little doubt the Hatsune Miku Crocs will sell out in a matter of minutes once they launch. If there is anyone out there capable of making Crocs as fashionable as they are comfy, Hatsune Miku is the girl. The vocaloid can make any aesthetic work, so look forward to this Crocs collaboration in the near future!

What do you make of this wild Crocs collaboration? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.