McDonald’s to Launch Hello Kitty x Yu-Gi-Oh Happy Meal in August [UPDATE]

UPDATE: It’s official. On August 20, McDonald’s did as so many expected. The chain is now selling a limited edition Yu-Gi-Oh x Hello Kitty Happy Meal at participating locations across the United States.

Are you ready to duel? The team at McDonald’s is waiting for you to get your deck together. Earlier this year, reports surfaced that McDonald’s had launched its own Yu-Gi-Oh Happy Meal overseas, and U.S. fans began pleading for the meal to come stateside. Now, it seems the Happy Meal is on the horizon for the U.S., so listen up. Hello Kitty and Yu-Gi-Oh are coming to McDonald’s, and a new report suggests the deal will go live this month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The report comes from TikTok courtesy of pinkbosslady. The page follows a worker at a McDonald’s in Orange County, CA. As you can see below, they took to social media to share some new promo materials sent to the location, and the posters highlight the debut of the Hello Kitty x Yu-Gi-Oh deal.

According to the report here, this new Happy Meal is expected to go live on August 20. McDonald’s has yet to give any official word on the deal, but fans are hopeful this drop date is correct. After all, the brand launched this Happy Meal in Asia months ago, and the Yu-Gi-Oh drop went viral in just a few days.

Clearly, Yu-Gi-Oh fans are eager for this new Happy Meal to drop, and the anime deal would be right at home with McDonald’s. Over the years, the fast food chain has teamed up with various IPs for meals, and Pokemon is a frequent collaborator with McDonald’s. From TCG cards to special toys, Pokemon has put together a slew of Happy Meals over the years. Now, Yu-Gi-Oh is ready to team with McDonald’s with some help from Hello Kitty. So truly, this trinity is something special.

Will you be nabbing one of these McDonald’s meals when they debut stateside? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!