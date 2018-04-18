‘Megalo Box’ Is The Perfect Anime Homage To ‘Cowboy Bebop’ And ‘Trigun’

The Spring 2018 anime season has been stacked with loads of great anime series. With many huge returns, continuing sagas, and more, fans did not expect the biggest series of the season to be such a throwback.

In celebration of Ashita no Joe‘s 50th Anniversary, TMS Entertainment produced an alternate universe retelling of the series in Megalo Box, where a mysterious man named “JunkDog” is trying to make a name for himself as a Megalo Boxer within a run down future.

Not only has the series celebrated its name sake, the series has been put together in such a way that fans are noting huge properties like Cowboy Bebop and Trigun as anime in the same vein.

With a grungy, nostalgic art style mixed with a hip-hop soundtrack, fans can’t believe that a new series would make them think of those famous classics. Could a new classic be in the making? It’s hard to say after just two episodes. But it’s definitely not hard to say that Megalo Box has been the perfect homage to many more classic series than Ashita no Joe.

Read on to see what fans are saying about the most surprising anime of the season, and let us know what you think of it in the comments!

@ShroomMeister

I know there were big Toonami speculations the other day, with one show fitting “right in the pocket”, so *he* says.



But, man, if this show isn’t anything but perfect for them…like, you can make an entire Toonami/[as] promo out of this little scene alone. #MegaloBox pic.twitter.com/e9EdEp3k38 — Shroom Art Online Alternative: Mush Gale Online (@ShroomMeister) April 12, 2018

@YourAnimeGuy

Cowboy Bebop + Samurai Champloo = Megalo Box



Just 2 episodes and this is my favorite anime of this season so far. Dope show that you guys should check out if you haven’t already. pic.twitter.com/HslFgjtIeQ — Your Anime Guy (@YourAnimeGuy) April 13, 2018

@DAIROCKETTO

someone reached inside my brain to make megalo box pic.twitter.com/2QIVnrANPi — DAIROCKETTO (@DAIROCKETTO) April 13, 2018

@Aleczanddxr

Megalo Box is the hypest shit ever. If you’re not watching it then you’re doing this season wrong. — AJ (@Aleczandxr) April 13, 2018

@unclebantzzz

YOOOOOOO.. This new anime Megalo Box has incorporated Lo Fi hip hop in to it, im in love ??‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/oo8A22QUhO — M’Banta – PreeMyBio – NGO (@unclebantzzz) April 16, 2018

@vs_anime

If you like Afro Samurai, Samurai Champloo, or Hajime No Ippo

Megalo Box is the anime for you

-E pic.twitter.com/QJy3a87hrl — TheAnimeUniverse (@vs_anime) April 15, 2018

@Ianoquinnzel

Megalobox fuckin’ R U L E S pic.twitter.com/QM0NYr5ZS0 — ?????? (@Ianoquinnzel) April 13, 2018

@KaijiTang

Megalo Box reminds me of Cowboy Bebop. But with more boxing, obvs. — Kaiji Tang (@KaijiTang) April 16, 2018

@G0ffThew

megalo box is so fucking good. that is all. — Mother’s Basement (@G0ffThew) April 15, 2018

@ProPinstripe