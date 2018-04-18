Anime

‘Megalo Box’ Is The Perfect Anime Homage To ‘Cowboy Bebop’ And ‘Trigun’

The Spring 2018 anime season has been stacked with loads of great anime series. With many huge returns, continuing sagas, and more, fans did not expect the biggest series of the season to be such a throwback.

In celebration of Ashita no Joe‘s 50th Anniversary, TMS Entertainment produced an alternate universe retelling of the series in Megalo Box, where a mysterious man named “JunkDog” is trying to make a name for himself as a Megalo Boxer within a run down future.

Not only has the series celebrated its name sake, the series has been put together in such a way that fans are noting huge properties like Cowboy Bebop and Trigun as anime in the same vein.

With a grungy, nostalgic art style mixed with a hip-hop soundtrack, fans can’t believe that a new series would make them think of those famous classics. Could a new classic be in the making? It’s hard to say after just two episodes. But it’s definitely not hard to say that Megalo Box has been the perfect homage to many more classic series than Ashita no Joe.

Read on to see what fans are saying about the most surprising anime of the season, and let us know what you think of it in the comments!

