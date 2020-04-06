Megan The Stallion Settles Sub vs Dub Anime Debate

Megan Thee Stallion had some massive successes in 2019 and the rapper plans to carry that into this new year. The rapper has made a name for herself with singles like “Hot Girl Summer” but she has also enamored the anime fandom with her love of the medium. Now, the artist is opening up about her anime taste, and Megan Thee Stallion is here to settle a long-standing debate once and for all.

Recently, the artist hit up social media to answer questions sent in from fans. It was there Megan Thee Stallion was asked to pick subbed or dubbed anime to watch, but the A-list rapper said there were times to watch them both.

“I don’t need the community coming for me, but I’m going to say that dubbed anime is a little underrated. I’m not gonna’ lie, I have to watch dubbed anime sometimes. Like say I’m doing my makeup, I can’t stop and read the subtitles,” the artist shared.

“When you have time to watch it subbed, I would highly recommend watching it subbed. But if you are on the go and you really f-ck with anime that hard, do what you gotta do.”

Of course, Megan The Stallion is right here. The sub vs dub debate has raged on amongst anime fans for years. Sub fans argue over the purity of the experience was dub lovers praise how easy it is to watch. The debate really boils down to your personal choice, but Megan The Stallion says you can support both. There is a time and place for both versions, so I have got to stand with Megan The Stallion on this one! Why would you want to fight over the anime you’re watching rather than see out the show and move to your next queue pick.

