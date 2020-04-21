Megan Thee Stallion Explains How She Got Into Anime

Megan Thee Stallion recently sat down with the fine folks at Crunchyroll to discuss her love and appreciation for anime and a clip from said discussion showed why the singer/songwriter has grown to watch more and more anime as the years have passed! Touting her love of franchises such as Inuyasha, which included her first anime crush with the demonic protagonist, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Megan laid out exactly why she returns to the medium time and time again, and what sets it apart from the other forms of entertainment that are populating the world today!

When Crunchyroll asked Megan why she is so into the stories of anime, she explained that the "protagonists of anime start out being weak" but eventually overcome enough adversity in order to not only increase their overall strength, but also their characters as they continue on their individual quests of progression. This is apparent mostly in Shonen anime franchises such as Dragon Ball, Hunter x Hunter, Yu Yu Hakusho, My Hero Academia, and almost too many others to count! It's a tried and true formula that has worked so well in elevating a number of different series into the hearts and minds of anime fans around the world!

Twitter User BlackGirlsAnime shared this clip from the Crunchyroll interview where Megan Thee Stallion shares her love of anime and what brings her back to series that were created by the likes of Hirhiko Araki and Rumiko Takahashi to name a few:

HOT GIRL MEG WAS LIVE ❤️ pic.twitter.com/k3vfKPKmuW — 💓Your FAVORITE anime auntie💓 (@blackgirlsanime) April 14, 2020

The recent Crunchyroll interview gave us some fantastic insight to Megan's love of anime including how Inuyasha was her first "anime crush" and how she is currently watching through some heavy hitters in the world of anime such as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Black Butler, and Blood Lad to name a few. So much does Megan love anime, that she's done photo shoots wearing Shoto Todoroki's outfit from UA Academy from My Hero Academia and gotten her nails done with an anime aesthetic in order to show the world her love of the medium.

Why do you watch anime? What is the one thing you look for when you devote your time into binging a series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Megan Thee Stallion's love of anime!

