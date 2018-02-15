‘Black Panther’ Star Michael B. Jordan To Star In New Rooster Teeth Anime

It looks like one of your favorite Marvel Studios stars is heading to the world of anime! After all, Michael B. Jordan is working on an anime project with Rooster Teeth, and the Black Panther actor has big plans for the title.

Not long ago, Rooster Teeth confirmed it is co-producing a new anime title called gen:LOCK. The series will star Jordan as he voices the anime-inspired series' main character, Julian Chase.

"We are excited beyond belief to announce Michael B. Jordan as the voice of Julian Chase in gen:LOCK and welcome him to the Rooster Teeth community. Michael's visionary career choices and commitment to meaningful entertainment, not to mention his love of anime, line up perfectly with what drives Rooster Teeth, and we're thrilled for the opportunity to do some cool sci-fi storytelling together," said Gray G. Haddock, gen:LOCK creator and head of Rooster Teeth Animation.

As fans may know, this is not the first time Rooster Teeth has dabbled with anime. The company is well-known for the series RWBY, the very first western-made anime exported to Japan. With RWBY in its sixth season, the show has become a global phenomenon, and Rooster Teeth is hoping gen:LOCK will prove just as successful. Jordan will have a hand in the show's production as well as his company Outlier Productions will co-produce with Rooster Teeth.

This new role marks yet another line on Jordan's resume, and it is a fitting one for the up-and-coming actor. After his buzzed-about appearance in Black Panther, the Internet began rallying behind the actor as his love of anime went viral. Jordan brought up his interest in titles like Dragon Ball during the film's press tour, so fans are eager to see what the actor can do in an anime series of his own.

You can find the current synopsis for gen:LOCK below:

In gen:LOCK, Earth's last free society is on the losing side of a global war, and recruits a diverse team of young pilots to control the next generation of mecha—giant, weaponized robot bodies. These daring recruits will find, however, that their newfound abilities come at no small cost. As Chase leaves behind his life as a fighter pilot to become the first candidate for the program, he finds his endurance, as well as his very identity, will be tested beyond anything he ever imagined.

Are you ready to see Jordan's anime debut? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!