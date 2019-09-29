Michael B. Jordan Talks Inspiration Behind New Naruto x Coach Collaboration

Michael B. Jordan stands as one of Hollywood’s hottest talents these days. After success with Creed and Black Panther, the star has caught the attention of movie buffs worldwide. Of course, his public love for anime has also gained Jordan a slew of fans, and it turns out a special anime helped the actor pursue his latest endeavor.

Yes, you better believe it. Fans have Naruto to thank for Jordan’s capsule fashion collection he made with Coach after being named a global ambassador for the brand last September.

Recently, Jordan opened up about the honor and his recent collection during a chat with Highsnobiety. It was there the actor revealed he based the entire capsule collection on Naruto which forced him to give Coach creative director Stuart Vevers a crash course in ninjutsu.

“I wanted something that people who loved anime would be able to pick up on — small Easter eggs here and there that people really grab on to … It’s subtle. It’s not over the top, but you still get it in the lining of certain jackets, or a print on some of the tote bags,” Jordan said.

“Anime is something that was a big piece of my childhood, my adult life, and my creativity,” the actor continued. “Stuart was super creative. I built a relationship with him over the years and got a chance to know him. I gave him the education on Naruto — what everything means, the characters, and the symbols. Then we started picking out pieces and started to design them.”

So far, fans have been teased with a sample of collection piece which Jordan created. There will be a jacket sold which includes the Hidden Leaf’s logo while the Uchiha Clan’s fan logo appears on other clothing. A bomber jacket will also be sold with removable sleeves, so fans can wear their best Jounin vest when they’re on the go. In fact, the jacket has become Jordan’s favorite piece, and Naruto fans are excited to see what else the actor might create with Coach down the line.

