Robert Pattinson’s Mickey 17 Will Have a Big Anime Influence

The anime industry is one that has been responsible for some major works of entertainment in North America for quite some time. Movies like Creed 3, The Matrix, Inception, and countless others have worn their anime influence on their sleeves. Not only have various projects relied on anime, live action anime movies like Rurouni Kenshin, Cells at Work, Trillion Game, and more are continuing to hit the silver screen at a rapid pace. In a brand new interview, The Batman himself, Robert Pattinson, has stated that his upcoming role in the bizarre outing known as Mickey 17 will have a major anime influence when it arrives in theaters later this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent press conference at the Berlinale International Film Festival, Pattinson stated that the anime world had a big influence on his upcoming role, specifically when it came to his facial expressions and mood. The star of Mickey 17 had this to say specifically, “I was definitely getting some references from anime. Just in the kind of discordant mood changes. Especially for Mickey 18, where you just kind of go from zero to 100 incredibly quickly. I always really like that in anime when you just suddenly have someone entirely static, and suddenly they’re furious out of nowhere. I think I was trying to do some kind of emulation of that, I guess.”

Play video

Pattinson’s Anime History

You might be surprised to learn that Robert Pattinson was a major part of a recent anime film that rose the ranks when it hit theaters worldwide. Playing the part of the Heron in Studio Ghibli’s The Boy And The Heron, Pattinson’s performance is almost unrecognizable as the transforming fowl that acts as something of a “frenemy” to the anime’s star. If you want to check out the Ghibli movie that won an Academy Award for Best Animated Picture, it’s available to stream on MAX.

Play video

What is Mickey 17?

If you want to know more about the film that will hit theaters on March 7th next month, the story is a wild one. Taking place in a futuristic, sci-fi setting, the titular star of the film is a part of a series of clones placed into life-ending scenarios to help collect data and perform various tasks for a major conglomerate. When it’s discovered that there is both a Mickey 17 and a Mickey 18 out in the wild, the pair are going to have to dodge danger as they attempt to save their own lives.

Perhaps one of the biggest aspects of the film that has moviegoers interested, aside from Robert Pattinson in the lead role, is that the movie is written and directed by Bong Joon-ho. The South Korean filmmaker is best known for his work on the Academy Award winner Parasite and is looking to make waves once again with next month’s major outing.

Want to see how else the anime industry influences Hollywood in the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest updates and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.