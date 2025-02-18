New Mickey 17 Trailer Highlights Robert Pattinson in the Sci-Fi “Masterpiece”

Play video

A new trailer for director Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17 highlights the sci-fi movie’s positive reviews. Like previous marketing materials, this latest trailer establishes the basic overview of the film’s plot: Robert Pattinson’s titular Mickey is an “expendable” who embarks on dangerous missions, and when he dies on the job, a new copy of his body is printed so he can continue working. In addition to announcing that tickets for Mickey 17 are now on sale, the main new element of the trailer is the inclusion of several pull quotes from critics praising the film. The word “masterpiece” receives center stage, citing the Independent‘s five-star review.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The quotes featured in the trailer indicate Mickey 17 deftly blends pure entertainment value with timely social commentary, a combination in line with Bong’s previous works. In particular, Pattinson’s performance is hailed as “comedy gold,” while other critics praised the film’s tone and impressive sense of scope.

After enduring a plethora of delays (at one point, the film was scheduled for last spring), Mickey 17 is finally arriving in theaters on March 7th. It marks Bong’s first feature since Best Picture winner Parasite debuted in 2019. Mickey 17 boasts a star-studded ensemble, with the likes of Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, Steven Yeun, and Naomi Ackie filling out the supporting roles around Pattinson’s lead performance.

Warner Bros.’ has kicked its marketing campaign for Mickey 17 into high gear. Back in January, the studio debuted another full official trailer detailing more story elements. The footage in that preview implied two copies of Mickey will be fighting for their survival in the film while Ruffalo’s villain attempts to hunt them down.

Bong’s track record as a director speaks for itself. Besides Parasite, his filmography is full of well-received titles such as Snowpiercer, Okja, and Memories of Murder. Based on that history, it was reasonable to assume Mickey 17 would be of high quality, but it’s exciting to see that confirmed with the pull quotes in the new trailer. Thanks to its intriguing premise and talented cast, Mickey 17 was one of the more interesting titles in early 2025, and WB is smart to focus on the reviews now, with only a few weeks to go before the film’s release. Seeing critics rave about the movie will hopefully make Mickey 17 stand out to viewers.

It’ll be interesting to see what kind of impact the positive word-of-mouth has on Mickey 17‘s box office prospects. By the time the film comes out, Captain America: Brave New World should have already made most of its money, and there isn’t much else of note opening during this time frame. Mickey 17 is unlikely to break any box office records, but the mix of strong reviews and sci-fi dark comedy could make it a decent draw in March. Part of WB’s reasoning for delaying Mickey 17 was so it could stake claim to valuable IMAX screens; the studio must have some confidence in it if it’s screening the film in the premium format.