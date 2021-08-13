Horror Anime Mieruko-Chan Reveals Terrifying New Image

✖

Horror as a genre is one that isn't as widely represented in the medium of anime as the likes of Shonen, Shojo, and many other genres, but Mieruko-Chan is seeking to change things up with its upcoming anime adaptation that blends the world of supernatural horror with that of comedy. Mieruko-Chan first debuted in 2018, with its manga telling the story of a high-schooler who can see ghosts roaming through the world but is attempting to live her normal life as some of the terrifying creations stalk the halls of her school and follow her throughout her daily routine.

If you're unfamiliar with Mieruko-Chan, here is the official description for the popular manga series that is seeking to become a big part of the world of anime with its upcoming adaptation that is being produced by animation studio Passione:

"One day, Miko suddenly started seeing grotesque beings that others couldn't. Her response was not to run, not to face them, but to do everything she can to completely ignore them! Can she keep a straight face and continue her day-to-day life while surrounded by horrifying monsters?"

Anime TV Japan released the new key visual from the upcoming anime adaptation of Mieruko-Chan which sees Miko and her friends having their fortunes read as a supernatural threat moves closer to the high schoolers as the anime is set to arrive just in time for Halloween this year:

One of the major voices in horror within the worlds of anime and manga is Junji Ito, who might be the most influential master of horror, but is far from the only name when it comes to weaving scary stories within the medium. With Mieruko-Chan created by Tomoki Izumi and printed by Kadokawa Shoten, the story attempts to portray some of the most terrifying specters that fans of anime have ever seen while also adding some much-needed levity when it comes to the high school student that has the ability to dive into the world of the supernatural.

What do you think of these new images from this October's supernatural anime series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of horror.