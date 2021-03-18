Mieruko-Chan Horror-Comedy Series Gets an Anime Order

Horror has always been a tough art form to nail down despite the medium that it's presented in, with anime only venturing into properties with a spooky appeal a handful of times, but it seems as if this will change with the upcoming Mieruko-Chan, a horror-comedy manga series that has now been confirmed to receive an upcoming anime series. The manga, which follows the titular character attempting to live a normal life as a high-schooler as she sees horrific, ghostly abominations out of the corner of her eye, is set to be a big entry into the world of horror anime.

Mieruko-Chan is currently published by Yen Press, created by mangaka Tomoki Izumi, and is relatively new to the scene, having only published five volumes of its story to date. The story itself is considered a "horror-comedy" as the main heroine is constantly attempting to completely ignore the horrific supernatural beings that are stalking the world that only she can see while attempting to not let any of her friends, or the beings themselves, know that she is aware of them.

(Photo: Studio Passione)

For those who might not be familiar with the franchise that first debuted as a manga in 2018, the official description for Mieruko-Chan reads as such:

"One day, Miko suddenly started seeing grotesque beings that others couldn't. Her response was not to run, not to face them, but to do everything she can to completely ignore them! Can she keep a straight face and continue her day-to-day life while surrounded by horrifying monsters?"

2021 will be a big year for horror in the world of anime, not only thanks to this upcoming series created by Passione Studio, the production company responsible for High School DxD Hero and the controversial series of Interspecies Reviewers, but also thanks to the horror adaptation of Uzumaki. The latter was created by the most popular horror mangaka around in Junji Ito and will be landing later this year on Adult Swim, giving fans the opportunity to experience horror in a number of different ways. Perhaps, if Uzumaki and Mieruko-Chan are successful, we'll see more horror in the world of anime arrive.

Are you excited for the arrival of this new horror-comedy later this year? What is your favorite anime horror series to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of horror.

Via ANN