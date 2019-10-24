Mob Psycho 100 Gets New Streetwear Line from Crunchyroll Loves

These days, it is easier than ever to love Mob Psycho 100. The series, which ONE created as a web comic years ago, is a global hit. The series has wowed fans with its anime with two seasons, and its latest episodes turned up Mob’s reputation to eleven. Of course, that means there is a premium on merchandise for Mob Psycho 100, and Crunchyroll is here make your closet better than ever.

Today, Crunchyroll Loves has announced a brand-new streetwear collection based on Mob Psycho 100. The in-house brand has created a slew of designs to fit every fans’ style, and they pay homage to your favorite espers and ghosts.

“Mob Psycho is one of our favorite animes to indulge in and it’s got such a cool style. I wanted to create a new line that embraced that and (shamelessly) gave it a 90’s twist,” Kristin Parcell, head of commerce, Crunchyroll, said in a new statement.

“We even created custom VHS boxes to complete the experience! This line is truly unique and one of a kind – we’re really proud of it and hope Mob Psycho fans are pleased with it too.”

For those wanting to scope out the collection, the lineup consists of five main items. There is a color-blocked hoodie which features a patch of Mob on the front. There is also a long-sleeve yellow t-shirt that features more of Mob on the sleeves and back. Finally, there are three short-sleeve shirts in this collection with various prints. All of the items had a distinct ’90s vibe to them, and they were made by anime fans for anime fans.

If you want to check out this Mob Psycho 100 collection, you can visit the Crunchyroll Store as it exclusively carries the line. The lineup is a limited one, so you’ll want to nab the pieces you like best before they are all gone.

Which of these pieces are you adding to your wardrobe? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.