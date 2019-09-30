Mob Psycho 100 Creator Comments on Anime’s New OVA

Mob Psycho 100‘s second season was one of the standout releases of the Winter, and it helped bring in the new anime year just right. The second season wrapped with the announcement of for a new OVA special following up on the events of the season, and much like the first season’s OVA, features Reigen and Mob going on their wacky adventures again. Now that the OVA has been released in Japan and available to stream for fans in the United States, series creator ONE took to Twitter to comment on how it all came together.

Breaking down the process and collaboration behind the OVA, ONE mentioned, “OVA’s plot cooperation is first done by making the materials, and then through a flow of discourse and conversation to basically narrow things down. This particular Mob Psycho is about 4000 characters. The content will then be completed by directors and screenwriters who add ideas and develop ideas to make it interesting.”

The new OVA special has been a huge hit with fans thus far, and with ONE’s statement, it’s now even clearer just how much work went into making this original adventure for the series. Yuzuru Tachikawa returns from the first two seasons of the anime to direct Mob Psycho 100 II: The First Spirits and Such Company Trip ~A Journey that Mends the Heart and Heals the Soul~, for Studio BONES. You can currently find the new OVA streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW with an English dub available as well. The new special is described as such:

“Mob, Reigen, Dimple, and the newest member of the Spirits and Such Consultation Office staff, Serizawa, take a trip up to a secluded hot spring called Ibogami Hot Springs in Zebra Prefecture. Reigen happened to get a request from the matron there to discover the truth behind the strange rumors going around there and save the inn. Ritsu and Teru also join in on this trip and the six of them head out on this super relaxing trip to the hot spring. But on their way there, Reigen and Serizawa start nodding off on the train and somehow get sucked into an eerie parallel world…”

If you want to check it out the main anime seriesfor yourself, you can currently find both seasons of Mob Psycho 100 streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNow. The second season is described as such, “Shigeo ‘Mob’ Kageyama is an ordinary 8th grader who just wants to live a normal life. Although he can disappear in the crowd in a flash, he was actually the most powerful psychic. The lives of those around Mob and his numerous feelings that softly piles up for the eventual explosion. The mysterious group ‘Claw’ stands before him once again. In the midst of his youthful days, where will his roaring heart take him!?”