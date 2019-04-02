‘Mob Psycho 100’ Creator Comments on Season 2 Finale

Mob Psycho 100 is taking a moment to catch its breath. After being away from fans for some time, the series caught up to speed this winter cour with a second season. Now, that run has ended, and the creator of Mob Psycho 100 is thanking everyone who was involved with the project.

Over on Twitter, the artist known as ONE posted a message conveying their excitement over Mob Psycho 100 season two.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Dear staff, including director Tachikawa who did all 13 episodes for Mob, thank you very much. Thank you to all the viewers who came together to watch the series!”

After another 13 episodes, Mob Psycho 100 closed its second season with a rather explosive fight and poignant moment for Mob. This new season was all about characterization and seeing how comfortable the middle schooler could get with his supernatural powers. After having his loved ones targeted because of his esper abilities, Mob learned how tough he could be when called upon, and fans have praised season two for its complicated depiction of the shonen hero. Now, audiences are begging for a third season order, and they are hoping it will be announced when Mob Psycho 100 releases its newly announced OVA.

So, how would you rate this latest season of Mob Psycho 100? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!