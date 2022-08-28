Mob Psycho 100 Exec Addresses the Anime's Delay Between Seasons

Mob Psych 100 is one of the strongest series to ever come from Studio Bones, and all eyes are on its upcoming season for good reason. After all, the team there has been hard at work on the anime since season two wrapped in 2019. Fans have waited years for Mob's return, and of course, many are curious as to why Bones has kept them waiting so long for season three. And recently, the studio's president offered up an explanation to ComicBook.

Recently, we got to speak with Masahiko Minami when the Bones president appeared at Crunchyroll Expo this summer. It was there fans were given an inside look at the studio, and when asked about the wait for season three, the producer said the delay was done in the name of consistency.

"From the show's director to its character designer, since season one began, the show's main staff has stayed consistent. They all stayed together, to work on Mob Psycho 100. I think we kept the audience waiting and a lot of people were asking, 'Oh, where's the next season?'. Sadly, the anime's main staff weren't all available at the same time, and we really wanted to make sure that they got to work on it together at the same time to keep things consistent," Minami shared.

Looking at the credits on Mob Psycho 100, you can see this consistency play out before your eyes. The series has featured the same core staff and cast since it began in 2016. Season one closed to rave review in September 2016, but season two waited until 2019 to launch just so the same staff could reunite. The story was played out once more for season three, and that is why Mob Psycho 100 will not return until October 6th of this year. But as far as Minami is concerned, the delay well worth it so long as the anime's vision keeps consistent.

Are you excited for Mob Psycho 100 to go live? What do you want to see most from the anime's comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.