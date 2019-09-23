Mob Psycho 100 II OVA Coming to Funimation, Crunchyroll This Week

It looks like fans in the U.S. are in for a special treat. After a long wait, Mob Psycho 100 will be bringing its second OVA to the public, and it will go live before you know it. In fact, according to a new announcement, it turns out both Funimation and Crunchyroll will stream the awaited special this week.

And yes, Reigen will be there to celebrate with all you fans. The favorite character plays a major role in this new OVA, and reviews of the special have been nothing but positive up until now.

For those wanting to check out this new OVA, it will go live in about a day if reports are correct. While Funimation reported its English dub of the Mob Psycho 100 special would go online Monday, September 23, its Twitter said differently. The brand’s social media account said Tuesday would mark the OVA’s premiere, and Crunchyroll confirmed the September 24 release date for its catalog.

As for who can watch the OVA, the websites will be streaming in the North American region. As for Crunchyroll, it will stream worldwide except for in Asia, and its version will be subbed. English will be available as well as Spanish and Brazilian.

For those of you unaware of this OVA, the series announced it would be coming shortly after Mob Psycho 100 II ended. The special’s full title is a bit of a mouthful, so you can check it out here: Mob Psycho 100 II: The First Spirits and Such Company Trip – A Journey that Mends the Heart and Heals the Soul. You can also read its full synopsis below and soak in all its hilarious teasers about Mob, Dimple, and more:

“Mob, Reigen, Dimple, and the newest member of the Spirits and Such Consultation Office staff, Serizawa, take a trip up to a secluded hot spring called Ibogami Hot Springs in Zebra Prefecture. Reigen happened to get a request from the matron there to discover the truth behind the strange rumors going around there and save the inn. Ritsu and Teru also join in on this trip and the six of them head out on this super relaxing trip to the hot spring. But on their way there, Reigen and Serizawa start nodding off on the train and somehow get sucked into an eerie parallel world…”

If you want to check it out the anime for yourself, you can currently find Mob Psycho 100 II streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNow. They describe the second season as such, “Shigeo ‘Mob’ Kageyama is an ordinary 8th grader who just wants to live a normal life. Although he can disappear in the crowd in a flash, he was actually the most powerful psychic. The lives of those around Mob and his numerous feelings that softly piles up for the eventual explosion. The mysterious group ‘Claw’ stands before him once again. In the midst of his youthful days, where will his roaring heart take him!?”

