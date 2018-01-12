Netflix Releases Full ‘Mob Psycho 100’ Trailer

When it comes to live-action anime, the Internet never knows how to react. Only a handful of adaptations have ever done the genre right, and Netflix hopes it made one more. After all, Mob Psycho 100 is about to get a live-action series, and its first full trailer is out.

As you can see below, Netflix Japan released its full trailer for Mob Psycho 100. The clip is just over a minute long, and it shows most of its major characters.

Of course, Shigeo Kageyama is shown the most given his star status. The character is seen asking his mother if he can have another spoon since his Esper abilities bent his, and the woman is just a bit exasperated by her son.

Mob Psycho 100 Live Action Netflix Series Trailer. Youtube Link: https://t.co/YiSJfiNMgG pic.twitter.com/zBdWzBzKWo — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) January 10, 2018

The trailer moves forward to explain some of Kageyama’s biggest worries. The middle school student has a large crush on a classmate of his, but he has trouble showing her affection. The boy, who goes by the name Mob, cannot control his gifts when he is emotional. So, fans can understand why being in love is a dangerous thing for him to do.

Not only does Mob has to deal with his emerging crush, but the boy also has a shadowy organization on his tale. There is an organization of criminals looking to take in more Espers, and Mob is more than powerful enough to grab their attention.

If you are not familiar with Mob Psycho 100, then you can still catch up on the supernatural series. The story was crafted by One, a webcomic artist best-known for creating One Punch Man. The comic started in April 2012, and Bones adapted part of its into an anime series in July 2016.

Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. The psychic tries his best to not stand out, but his powers often rope him into increasingly dangerous situations. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face.

Are you excited to see Netflix's take on Mob Psycho 100?