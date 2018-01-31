‘Mob Psycho 100’ Shares First-Look At New Anime OVA

The countdown is on for the next Mob Psycho 100 anime. It has been awhile since fans got anything new from the series, but Bones is set to release a special OVA for the anime this year. And, after a long wait, fans can get their first-look at the project.

Over on Bones’ website, new information about the OVA went live for fans. The special will be released on Blu-ray and DVD in Japan after it screens publicly in theaters abroad (via ANN). Its home video bundles will be delivered on March 23 and are up for pre-order right now. If you live in Japan, you can also score a Blu-ray or DVD copy of the OVA at theaters come March 18.

If you see the OVA in theaters, you will be doing so on March 18. The anime will screen twice at Chiba’s Maihama Ampitheater for fans.

Bones also released a very short synopsis for the OVA. The special will focus on Reigen, Mob’s mentor, as the man begins writing an autobiography. The special will be compiled from Mob Psycho 100‘s previous reels but feature new footage as well. Bones says about 25% of the OVA will be entirely new and created by the show’s original staff.

As you can see above, the official Twitter page for Mob Psycho 100 shared stills of the OVA with fans. The images focus on Reigen, but one of them gives a sneak-peek at the autobiography he is trying (and struggling) to sell.

If you are a fan of Mob Psycho 100, then you will know who Arataka is already. The character acts as Mob’s mentor and is the story’s self-proclaimed “Greatest Psychic of the 21st Century.” Arataka is also the owner of the Spirits and Such Consultation Office. The character is known for his savvy conversational skills, and Mob comes to see Arataka as a reluctant role model of sorts.

Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Seigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. The psychic tries his best to not stand out, but his powers often rope him into increasingly dangerous situations. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face.

Are you excited for Mob Psycho 100 and its short return?