‘Mob Psycho 100’ Spin-Off Series Announced

Mob Psycho 100 may have put its original web-manga to an end, but that doesn’t mean the franchise is dead. This year, the anime will make a short return when a new OVA special drops, and that isn’t all. Thanks to a new report, fans have learned Mob Psycho 100 will be getting a spin-off manga this year as well.

Over on Twitter, the creator of Mob Psycho 100 confirmed he would publish the first piece of a manga spin-off. ONE told fans the series will begin on March 19, and it will focus mainly on Reigen. The new series hasn’t announced its upload schedule, but One did say it could effect his work on One Punch Man.

Right now, One says his work on One Punch Man may slow down a bit as he gets this spin-off figured out. The artist has been working on the ‘Monster Association’ arc for awhile now. Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump manga adaptation is also piecing through the story, so the series will now be able to catch up on the saga.

This new spin-off isn’t the first time Reigen will get the spotlight under One. Late last year, news broke that Mob Psycho 100 was releasing an OVA special focused on the character. Reigen is also featured in the franchise’s live-action drama that is currently airing on Netflix abroad. The latter series is being directed by Koichi Sakamoto while Reiko Yoshida and Kei Kunii handle the scripts for the series.

If you are not familiar with Mob Psycho 100, then you can still catch up on the supernatural series. The story was crafted by One, a webcomic artist best-known for creating One Punch Man. The comic started in April 2012, and Bones adapted part of its into an anime series in July 2016.

Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Seigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. The psychic tries his best to not stand out, but his powers often rope him into increasingly dangerous situations. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face.

