‘Mob Psycho 100’ Meme Perfectly Adapts One Adorable ‘My Hero Academia’ Moment

To celebrate the premiere of Mob Psycho 100‘s second season, artists have revived a very special trend they took up when the series initially premiered. Dubbed #RedrawReigen, the meme saw artists taking popular Internet moments and re-imagining Mob Psycho 100′s Reigen at the center of it.

One artist took this challenge and gave one of the most adorable moments in Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia, and you can see the hilarously cute results below.

The original moment in My Hero Academia has Izuku Midoriya’s mother rememberig when she and her son played hero as a child. Covered under a blanket, she yelled out for help until a young Midoriya burst in a cheered “I am here!” like his idol All Might. Artist @heyitsme_oi on Twitter remixed this moment instead imagining Reigen asking for help from a young Mob, who bursts in wearing not a recreation of My Hero Academia‘s All Might, but Saitama’s superhero outfit from One-Punch Man.

Though @heyitsme_oi goes one step beyond and imagines this moment with the currently aged Mob, and he’s hilariously as exasperated with Reigen calling out for help as you would expect. The result’s less adorable, but all the more funny for it.

Crunchyroll describes the second season as such:

“Shigeo ‘Mob’ Kageyama is an ordinary 8th grader who just wants to live a normal life. Although he can disappear in the crowd in a flash, he was actually the most powerful psychic. The lives of those around Mob and his numerous feelings that softly piles up for the eventual explosion. The mysterious group ‘Claw’ stands before him once again. In the midst of his youthful days, where will his roaring heart take him!?”

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.