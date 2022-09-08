Mob Psycho 100 Goes Viral Amidst Reigen's Sexy Showdown with Undertale
Mob Psycho 100 has plenty of high points, and none of them are more popular than Reigen Arataka. The con man has become a symbol of the anime as many know, and his reach has expanded across the fandom. In fact, Reigen has become somewhat of an Internet symbol with many flagging him as a bonafide sex symbol. And right now, the anime is going viral with Undertale all thanks to a viral vote online.
The whole thing came around this week when Reigen and Mob Psycho 100 fans pooled together for a wild cause. An informal Twitter poll went viral as netizens asked fans to vote for Tumblr's Sexyman, and the options were clear. The winner could be Sans from Undertale or Reigen... and the campaign got rather intense.
sans undertale vs arataka reigen (mob psycho 100)— Tumblr Sexyman OTD (@sexymanOTD) September 7, 2022
With over 240,000 votes submitted, the Internet went wild as supporters for Sans and Reigen hit social media to find votes. In the end, Sans beat out Reigen by .02 percent of the vote. Of course, Mob Psycho 100 fans are bowing gracefully, and the wild poll even caught the eye of Undertale creator Toby Fox on Twitter.
And yes, we're totally serious about that. Toby Fox is pleased that Sans took the win, and he even wrote a short fan-fiction about the Undertale hero taking on Reigen. That is just how wild things got with this poll.
As you can see below, fans are sounding off on the vote as they either celebrate or mourn the results. But when it comes to Reigen, it seems even the most devout Sans fans can agree on one thing. No other character could have given the skeleton boy a run for their money, and Reigen deserves his sex symbol status even with this loss.
What do you make of this wild Mob Psycho 100 update? Do you think Reigen was done dirty in this war? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
So Very Close
i wish reigen nation had just gotten that .1% so it could have been a tie and the tl would be filled with reigen and sans making out fanart for seven days and seven nights henceforth https://t.co/mbncHMmmG5— soph 🙇🥶 (@cinnamontoads) September 8, 2022
A Secret Plan
Anyone else find it kinda freaky like days after that post that said "Toby fox could be hiding amongst us in an alt and we wouldn't know" and then Toby fox personally writes a Reigen vs Sans tumblr sexyman fanfic that couldn't have been written without prior knowledge— SANS STAYS WINNING! (@CurlySquare) September 8, 2022
Why Though?
why make war when you can make love #REIGENSWEEP #sans #UNDERTALE #reigen pic.twitter.com/NuOVbGYQf0— yans 💗🇵🇭 WE WON (@ourselvers) September 7, 2022
Literally No One
reigen might have lost but no other character could have gotten this close to beating sans pic.twitter.com/Xp4gcVF8RY— ícaro‼️reigensweep / comms open (@demiitrees) September 8, 2022
A Close One
if reigen wins the tumblr sexyman poll it will be an irreversible change in society. like how are you going to dethrone sans. where is the onceler. where are our founding fathers and why are they falling to a conman— some guy (@manjunii) September 7, 2022
The Fabled Three
the only characters to beat reigen— jas 开 joestar (@R3lGEN) September 8, 2022
- mob
- hatsune miku
- sans
They're Coming Up
Ingo lost— im so tired (@Kacyahh_) September 7, 2022
Sans is now our last hope in defeating reigen
We can't let this man win another poll pic.twitter.com/b8tpzHWObG
Could It Be...?
sans x reigen enemies to lovers 200k slow burn #SANSWEEP #REIGENSWEEP pic.twitter.com/Gia8pJ67hM— Mari 📌 (@MariOrSomething) September 8, 2022
Huddle Up
The reigen vs sans poll is like the super bowl for gay people— amber ♡ (@tanijrou) September 8, 2022
Where, Oh Where
where were YOU during the Reigen vs Sans poll battle of the century???? #SANSSWEEP #REIGENSWEEP pic.twitter.com/jFqIwILSjN— Kelly! (@kellysketches) September 8, 2022