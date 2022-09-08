Mob Psycho 100 Goes Viral Amidst Reigen's Sexy Showdown with Undertale

Mob Psycho 100 has plenty of high points, and none of them are more popular than Reigen Arataka. The con man has become a symbol of the anime as many know, and his reach has expanded across the fandom. In fact, Reigen has become somewhat of an Internet symbol with many flagging him as a bonafide sex symbol. And right now, the anime is going viral with Undertale all thanks to a viral vote online.

The whole thing came around this week when Reigen and Mob Psycho 100 fans pooled together for a wild cause. An informal Twitter poll went viral as netizens asked fans to vote for Tumblr's Sexyman, and the options were clear. The winner could be Sans from Undertale or Reigen... and the campaign got rather intense.

sans undertale vs arataka reigen (mob psycho 100) — Tumblr Sexyman OTD (@sexymanOTD) September 7, 2022

With over 240,000 votes submitted, the Internet went wild as supporters for Sans and Reigen hit social media to find votes. In the end, Sans beat out Reigen by .02 percent of the vote. Of course, Mob Psycho 100 fans are bowing gracefully, and the wild poll even caught the eye of Undertale creator Toby Fox on Twitter.

And yes, we're totally serious about that. Toby Fox is pleased that Sans took the win, and he even wrote a short fan-fiction about the Undertale hero taking on Reigen. That is just how wild things got with this poll.

As you can see below, fans are sounding off on the vote as they either celebrate or mourn the results. But when it comes to Reigen, it seems even the most devout Sans fans can agree on one thing. No other character could have given the skeleton boy a run for their money, and Reigen deserves his sex symbol status even with this loss.

What do you make of this wild Mob Psycho 100 update? Do you think Reigen was done dirty in this war? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.