‘Mob Psycho 100’ Reveals Season 2 Key Visual, Logo

Mob Psycho 100 fans got a big sigh of relief when the series announced it was officially coming back for a second season. While details for the next season are scarce, that won’t be the case as the series will reveal new information every month until its release.

Updating its website with a new key visual, Mob Psycho 100 is bringing in its second season in a big way.

The official teaser website for Mob Psycho 100‘s second season (which you can find at the link here), now officially titled Mob Psycho 100 II, officially unveiled a new key visual for the series that features many of the series’ kids celebrating in a fun way.

Although there are no major details for the second season, the series has confirmed that the staff from the first season will be returning with Yuzuru Tachikawa returning as director, Hiroshi Seko overseeing series composition, and Yoshimichi Kameda again acting as character designer as well.

But the series is set to release a new update for the second season every month until its release, and this is kicked off with the reveal of a new series logo as well:

If you are not familiar with Mob Psycho 100, then you can still catch up on the supernatural series. The story was crafted by One, a webcomic artist best-known for creating One Punch Man. The comic started in April 2012, and Bones adapted part of its into an anime series in July 2016. The series has also inspired a stage play in Japan that actually stars Mob’s voice actor from the anime series, Setsuo Ito, as the lead.

The currently running live-action Mob Psycho 100 series is directed by Koichi Sakamoto while Reiko Yoshida and Kei Kunii are handling the scripts for the series. The series also premiered on Netflix Japan January 12, and stars Kazuki Namioka as Reigen, Tatsuomi Hamada as Mob, Yuki Yoda as Tsubomi, and Akio Ohtsuka as Dimple. It is set to release on Netflix in the United states May 22.

Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Seigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. The psychic tries his best to not stand out, but his powers often rope him into increasingly dangerous situations. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face.