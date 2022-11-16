Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Shares Episode 7 Stills

It looks like the time has come for Mob Psycho 100 to tackle a new episode. After dropping a bombshell update last week, all eyes are on Reigen and Shigeo as they prepare to return to television. The two will take center stage once "Transmission 1: Winter Break" goes live, and the episode has put out its first stills to hype fans.

As you can see below, a total of four images were released from episode seven. The stills focus on Shigeo and several of his schoolmates while other shots bring Reigen to life in his office. After all, Shigeo still has a job to do with the psychic, and he doesn't get time off from work just because his school is out on winter vacay.

The Story So Far

Of course, episode seven will be here soon, and Mob Psycho 100 promises to unpack plenty of stuff once the update hits. Perhaps the most important thing it has to do is explore the aftermath of Dimple's decision in episode six. If you will recall, season three saw Dimple revert in a dramatic way as he embraced his evil ways once more. Choosing to merge with the Divine Tree, Dimple used his godly powers to manipulate reality, and Shigeo was forced to stop the spirit. However, a twist of fate gave Dimple a second chance as he ended up defending Shigeo from the tree and giving up his own existence for the boy. So obviously, Mob is a bit depressed these days.

Season three will explore Shigeo's grief as it continues, so fans will want to pay close attention to the esper. Mob Psycho 100 is about halfway finished with its run this year, after all. The anime already confirmed season three will run for one cour, and you can catch up on the series right now on Crunchyroll or Hulu. So if you want to know more about Mob Psycho 100, you're in good company. You can read up on the manga's official synopsis below for all the details you might need:

"What's his secret to busting ghosts while keeping prices low? Well, first, he's a fraud, and second, he pays the guy who's got the real psychic power--his student assistant Shigeo--less than minimum wage. Shigeo is an awkward but kind boy whose urge to help others and get along with them is bound up with the mental safety locks he's placed on his own emotions. Reigen knows he needs to exploit Shigeo to stay in business, yet for better or worse he's also his mentor and counselor. And he also knows whenever the normally repressed kid's emotions reach level 100, it may unleash more psychic energy than either of them can handle!"

