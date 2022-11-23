Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Shares Episode 8 Preview

Mob Psycho 100 is back with a new episode this week, and it seems things are about to get even wilder for our heroes. After all, Reigen and Shigeo are on a new hunt, and their search promises to bring them up close with some UFOs. So if you want a little peek at what's to come, the first stills for Mob Psycho 100 season three episode eight are here!

As you can see below, the stills don't give much of anything away, but we do get some hints at what's about to go down. In one of the stills, fans are given a close-up of Mob's classmates as they brace themselves for what they believe will be a simple hike. Reigen gets his own close-up as well, and the conman looks disgusted by something given his facial expressions here.

Of course, the other two shots highlight the group at large, and they tell an interesting story. While one looks entirely normal, the second seems to put the group right in front of a glowing UFO. The gang is seen standing before an otherworldly light that takes up the skyline, so hopefully, Shigeo feels up to dealing with the aliens if they become a threat.

What to Know About Mob Psycho 100

Clearly, Mob Psycho 100 has a lot going on in season three, and a new arc promises to take Shigeo's mind off Dimple for some time. If you are not caught up with the anime as is, Crunchyroll and Hulu are streaming season three. Both sites have access to the anime's first two seasons, and of course, the complete Mob Psycho 100 manga can be read online or in print courtesy of Viz Media.

Want to know more about the series? You can read up on Mob Psycho 100 below thanks to its official synopsis:

"What's his secret to busting ghosts while keeping prices low? Well, first, he's a fraud, and second, he pays the guy who's got the real psychic power--his student assistant Shigeo--less than minimum wage. Shigeo is an awkward but kind boy whose urge to help others and get along with them is bound up with the mental safety locks he's placed on his own emotions. Reigen knows he needs to exploit Shigeo to stay in business, yet for better or worse he's also his mentor and counselor. And he also knows whenever the normally repressed kid's emotions reach level 100, it may unleash more psychic energy than either of them can handle!"

