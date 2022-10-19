Mob Psycho 100 Cliffhanger Introduces Season 3's Big Villain

Mob Psycho 100's third season has been sneakily developing a major plot in the first couple of episodes so far, but the newest episode of the series has finally bore fruit with the introduction of the first major villain of the new season in its big cliffhanger! The second season of the anime ended with Shigeo Kageyama taking on his toughest Esper opponent yet, and it resulted in the giant broccoli that's now become a major part of the setting in the third season. The growing Psycho Helmet cult from the first two seasons has their eyes on it too, and it's all come to a head.

Following ominous teases from the first two episodes of the third season in which Dimple seemed to be enacting a plan for the giant broccoli (which has been dubbed as a "Divine Tree" for the people living around it), the third episode of the season has kicked his plan into action as there's now been a new leader emerging for the Psycho Helmet cult with a control over the giant broccoli. And it's taken on a much creepier look based on the off the mark Mob designs from the Psycho Helmet cult members:

Who is Mob Psycho 100's Big Villain in Season 3?

Just looking at the Psycho Helmet leader makes my skin itch. #MobPsycho100 #モブサイコ100 pic.twitter.com/lGJ84FcQfd — Joshua Chiu (@JoshuaChiu1993) October 19, 2022

It's explained in Episode 3 of the season that the Psycho Helmet cult has grown to a massive number, and were looking for a new leader that could unite their group along with all of the other wild groups out there. While other psychics tried to take over, the "leader" of the Psycho Helmet cult actually emerged during the meeting and made themselves known. With a creepy veiny look reminiscent of the vines branching from the tree, its display of power scared everyone in the audience and is now in the midst of a full takeover.

Ahead of this reveal, Mob himself was even looking into potentially becoming the leader of the cult too. Dimple had approached him about working together to become the kind of god worshipped by the cult, and while Mob had turned him down, it was clear from the beginning that Dimple himself had been absorbed all of the wishes the people have been fueling into the giant broccoli. He's been getting stronger, and is now taking things into his own hands.

It's not hard to connect the dots to the fact that this is more of Dimple's plan in motion, but it just remains to be seen what he's going to do with the influence of this new cult behind him. How are you feeling about Mob Psycho 100's third season so far? What do you hope to see come out out this "new" villain? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!