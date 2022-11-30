Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Shares First Look at Episode 9

Mob Psycho 100 is on its way with a new episode this week, and that means big things are in store for Shigeo. After all, season three has been a whirlwind for the hero, and his journey is far from over. In the wake of Dimple's exit, life is topsy turvy for Shigeo these days, and our first look at episode nine promises to upend things even more.

As you can see below, the team behind Mob Psycho 100 just dropped a first look at episode nine. This week's big release will be titled "Moving" according to the update, and it will follow Shigeo as he deals with some tested trials of adolescence.

After all, we can see Shigeo in the first still to the upper left looking caught off guard by something off screen. His wide expression makes it clear Shigeo is confused, and it might be thanks to his crush. The girl appears in a different still for episode nine, and Shigeo's younger brother even appears in one.

Of course, Reigen is also around because who else can help Shigeo through an existential crisis? The man is seen sitting in his office as usual, and he's holding up a hand to the screen. As you can imagine, Shigeo and Reigen will have some sort of task to handle in episode nine, and the mission will mirror the psychic's conflicts about growing up. And as long as no one dies during this mission like Dimple managed to episodes ago, we will all be good.

If you are not caught up with Mob Psycho 100, the anime is airing weekly on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Season three will be over in a single cour, so there isn't much left to go before Shigeo run into its finale. So for those wanting more details on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Mob Psycho 100 below:

"What's his secret to busting ghosts while keeping prices low? Well, first, he's a fraud, and second, he pays the guy who's got the real psychic power--his student assistant Shigeo--less than minimum wage. Shigeo is an awkward but kind boy whose urge to help others and get along with them is bound up with the mental safety locks he's placed on his own emotions. Reigen knows he needs to exploit Shigeo to stay in business, yet for better or worse he's also his mentor and counselor. And he also knows whenever the normally repressed kid's emotions reach level 100, it may unleash more psychic energy than either of them can handle!"

Are you keeping up with Mob Psycho 100 this season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.