‘Mob Psycho 100’ Goes Viral Over Explicit Sub Translation

Mob Psycho 100 has become a breakout anime this season, and fans cannot get enough of the supernatural title. With Mob exploring new facets of his psychic powers, the anime has never been more enjoyable, and Italian fans are agreeing online.

After all, the anime was hit with a hilarious translation abroad, and the Italian sub is going viral as such.

The translation quirk in question was brought to light by a fan on Twitter going by Philgollins. The user posted a screenshot of subtitles sourced from Mob Psycho 100, and its caption speaks for itself.

I’M LITERALLY SCREAMING AT THE ITALIAN SUBS DIMPLE IS SAYING “YOU’VE GOT MORE ASS THAN SOUL” BYE pic.twitter.com/oj0mG5ErSK — Phra🌂Lesbians for Serizawa (@philgollins) March 11, 2019

“I’m literally screaming at the Italian subs[.] Dimple is saying “you’ve got more a— than soul” bye,” the blurb reads.

As the fan explains, the rather explicit translation makes sense in context. In Italian, there is a word for ‘a—’ and ‘luck’ that is interchangeable with double meanings. So, the line taken out of is hilarious, but it is tame once you realize its framing.

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.

