Mob Psycho 100 II OVA Shares Teaser Poster

Mob Psycho 100 is a show which shonen fans have put high on their must-watch lists. After the series made waves with a well-received first season, Mob Psycho 100 exploded in popularity once its second season hit up fans. Now, the anime has teased fans of its next installment, and a teaser poster was issued for its awaited return.

Over on Twitter, a fan-page dedicated to all things Mob Psycho 100 took to social media to share a promo of the series’ next OVA.

As you can see below, the colorful image focuses on the OVA in particular and highlights some favorite characters. Not only can Kageyama and Reigen be seen as expected, but other supports like Dimple are shown with some rather intense expressions.

So far, there is no set date for this OVA to be released, but this fan-page suggests it will go live in July. A special Mob Psycho 100 fan event will take place that month, giving the clip a perfect place to premiere. However, the word is out on when the second OVA will be made public for fans everywhere to watch.

Of course, fans are excited to see what this new OVA will be about. Season one was given its own OVA that followed Reigen on his own shady adventures, and it ended with the announcement that Mob Psycho 100 season two had been ordered. It isn’t surprising to hear fans are hoping this new release will have a similar ending; Given the success of last season, audiences are clamoring for even more for the show, so they’re looking to this new OVA to announce something about a third season.

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.

