Mobile Suit Gundam Fan Celebrates Holidays with Mech Tree

The holiday season is upon us, and people are getting into their most festive mode. Christmas is a matter of weeks from now, so there is no shortage on Christmas trees and holiday gifts. Of course, plenty of families will add in a few nerdy things to their festivities, and one Instagram user went the extra mile to honor Mobile Suit Gundam this winter.

If you head over to social media, you will find a user called foxtail40. The fan is a noted Gundam lover, and they got the anime fandom buzzing when they revealed their Christmas tree this year is an actual mech from Gundam.

Just, don’t go thinking this fan turned a Gundam suit into a tree. They went full Zaku with this impressive decor!

As you can see above, the suit used is the MS-O6 Zaku from Gundam franchise. The suits made their first appearance in the debut anime, and it is best known for its green color palate. The Zaku suit has plenty of armor including an arm brace and spiked shoulder cover. So of course those pieces would be seen on this tree.

You might not expect a Zaku suit to bring in all the holiday cheer, but is exactly what this tree has done for foxtail40. In fact, the mega-fan went on to put a figure of Charaznable on top of the suit to act as a tree topper, and honestly – what more could we ask for from this impressive piece of decor?

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.