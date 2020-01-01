Gundam: Hathaway Releases English Trailer, Stills

Mobile Suit: Gundam has just finished its fortieth anniversary as 2019 comes to a close and we ring in the new year of 2020. Even with the completion of the fortieth anniversary, the franchise isn’t showing any signs of slowing down as it just released a new teaser for the upcoming film, Gundam Hathaway, which will be released in the summer of next year on July 23rd. The upcoming feature length film, which will be the first installment of a trilogy of movies, acts as a sequel to the original Gundam film of Char’s Counterattack and promises to give us a tale from the older times of the series with brand new animation.

Based on a line of novels originally written by Yoshiyuki Tomino (creator of the original Mobile Suit Gundam series), Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash is a three volume novel series set in UC0105 and follows Hathaway Noa, son of Federation ship captain Bright Noa first seen in Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack, after the events of that 1988 film.

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.