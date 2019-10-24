Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans Coming to Netflix

If you have been wanting to check out the Gundam franchise, it seems all you Netflix subscribers can do so soon enough. Over the decades, the franchise has put out all sorts of series, but there are some which fans praised more than others. From the original Mobile Suit Gundam series and beyond, there are several gateway shows ready to spread the gospel of Gundam, and one of them is slated to debut on Netflix soon enough.

Recently, the streaming giant announced its list of incoming titles for November 2019. It was there Netflix confirmed the addition of a new original anime, but it will be preceded by the arrival of Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans.

According to Netflix’s account, the show will go live on November 1. The site will add seasons one and two of Iron-Blooded Orphans. So far, fans have reacted positively to the announcement with several warning newcomers about how addictive it is. The recent series became a true gateway for the Gundam franchise, so it makes sense for Netflix to nab the license.

Alien bugs, bullet time battles, a Dragon Prince, and dancing Tobey Maguire, all arriving in November. pic.twitter.com/FCd5ee843Z — 🐐🎃 NheX 🦇🔪 (@NXOnNetflix) October 23, 2019

Of course, there are other ways to watch Gundam online legally. Sites like Hulu and Crunchyroll have their own series up to stream. You can currently catch up on Iron-Blood Orphans through Crunchyroll, Hulu, Amazon, Funimation, and Adult Swims. Other TV series like Wing, 00, and UC are also available to watch if you’re looking to prepare an intensive Gundam binge. You can also check out the official synopsis of Iron-Blooded Orphans from Crunchyroll here: “The Earth Sphere had lost its previous governing structure, and a new world was created under new systems of government. While a temporary peace had arrived, the seeds of a new conflict were being sown in the Mars Sphere, far away from Earth.”

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.