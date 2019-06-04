Gundam Reveals New Look At The Gundam Hajiroboshi

Mobile Suit Gundam continues to be the most popular “giant mech suit” franchises worldwide. With a multitude of anime series and video games under its belt, the series shows no signs of stopping with a “Gundam Satellite”, or “G-Satellite” for short, even being launched into space as part of the 2020 Summer Olympics promotion in Japan for 2020. One of the most recent anime for the series, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, is continuing the trend of popularity by revealing a new look, through a mobile spin-off, at a new brand of mech, the Hajiroboshi.

One Reddit User managed to find a brand new look at this powerful Gundam suit:

For those unfamiliar with Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron Blooded Orphans, the summary of the series reads as follows:

“Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans is a series set more than 300 years after the Calamity War first seen in the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime. With the Earth Sphere falling into anarchy, the world has given way to bandits and rebels. Iron-Blooded Orphans focuses on a young boy named Mikazuki Augus as he works for a security company, and his is used as cannon fodder during an ambush. Augus, along with his friend Orga Itsuka, take the chance to revolt against their demeaning employers – and the determined boy changes his fate when he begins piloting an abandoned mobile suit known as Gundam Barbatos.”

The Hajiroboshi will be appearing in a mobile game titled Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans Urs Hunt which sees the original animation team behind the series return to add a combination of anime and video game elements to this app. The Gundam Hajiroboshi is a powerful mobile suit that has remained a secret within the Radonitsa Colony’s power section. With the colony under attack, its up to the pilot maintaining the suit to awaken it to combat this new threat.

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.